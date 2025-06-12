Mansfield Senior Cubs win second game of the season 7-3 over Clarksburg Blues

June 12, 2025 · 0 Comments



Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Mansfield Senior Cubs left the diamond with a 7-6 win over the Clarksburg Blues on their home diamond in Mansfield on Tuesday, June 3.

It was a harrowing seventh inning when the Blues suddenly got the bats moving and scored three runs to come within one run of tying the game.

The Blues opened the scoring with a single run in the first inning

It was a tie game in the second when Quinn Scharlach batted in a run on a single.

Clarksburg moved ahead in the third on a hit to deep centre field that scored a run.

It was a good inning for the Cubs in the third they brought in two runs on hits from Tristan Park and Devon Caldwell.

There was no scoring in the fourth and fifth innings.

It was a big sixth inning for the Cubs starting with Zac Piechocinski stealing second and third base to get into a scoring position. He crossed home plate on a hit from Cory Cox.

The Cubs went ahead 7-3 when Justin Fenn hit a double and brought in two runs.

The Clarksburg squad had a good effort in the final inning starting with a single run home run from Quinn Hawton.

The Blues brought in two more runs to close the scoring gap, but they couldn’t do more and the game ended on a strikeout to give the Cubs a 7-6 win.

It was the Mansfield team’s second win of the season.

There is no Mansfield Junior team this season, and Cubs coach Lance Bryan allowed several junior players to compete on the senior squad this year.

“I brought up nine players from our junior team this year,” Bryan said. “Now the team is young and enthusiastic, their heads are in the game and they are paying attention. Over the last two years we had two wins that first year and two wins last year. This year we’ve already have two wins and a tie already so we’re ahead of the pace.”

The Cubs will return to their home diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, June 18, to host the Lisle Astros.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)