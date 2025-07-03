Current & Past Articles » Sports

Mansfield U15 Cubs come alive in fourth inning to defeat Aurora Jays

July 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It took a few innings for the Mansfield Cubs U15 AA team to get into the swing of things when they hosted the Aurora Jays on the diamond in Mansfield on Tuesday, June 24.

After falling behind in the early innings, the squad got the bats swinging in the fourth to take the lead.

Aurora opened the scoring with a big hit to centre field in the first inning.

Mason Fogal got the first Mansfield hit of the night when he singled in the first inning, but the Cubs couldn’t score.

The Jays went ahead 2-0 in the second inning with another big hit to deep field.

Blake Pyle put out a good effort for the Cubs when he singled and then stole second base in the second inning, but again the Cubs couldn’t score.

Aurora took a 3-0 lead in the third inning with a single run.

The Cubs were on the scoreboard in the third inning when Peyton Matchem hit a double to bring in two runs.

The Cubs shut the Jays down in the top of the fourth and the inning ended with Mason Fogal catching a fly ball in centre field.

Mansfield finally got the bats moving in the fourth inning starting with Blake Pyle’s single, followed by Pyle stealing second base.

Landon Roncone hit to drive in a Mansfield run.

A hit from Ryan McDeromid brought in the tying run for the Cubs.

Two more runs were recorded when Hudson Milliard hit the left-field fence.

Mason Fogal drove in two more Cubs runs when he hit a double.

The Cubs owned the game when Peyton Matchem hit a two-run home run over the left-field fence.

In the fifth inning, Landon Roncone singled to put two men on base and the Cubs scored another run.

The final was an 11-5 win for the Cubs.

Despite the win, Cubs players thought they didn’t play their best game.

“It was not a great game for us,” said Brayden Foulds. “We didn’t come ready to play. The fourth inning led off with that dropped ball. Hudson (Milliard) hit a double and we scored two runs, and it went from there.”

Teammate Corey Coe also thought the team had a slow start.

“We pretty much had one good inning,” Corey said after the game. “We didn’t play very good. I think we weren’t paying attention. We had one big hit and that got us started.”

The Cubs will return to their home diamond in Mansfield when they host the Barrie Baycats on Tuesday, July 15.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.



         

