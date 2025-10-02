Melancthon man wins $100,000 through ENCORE in recent LOTTO MAX draw

October 2, 2025

A Melancthon man recently won $100,000 in a LOTTO MAX draw.

Ricardo Rosa of Melancthon matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the Aug. 1 LOTTO MAX draw to win the six figure cash prize.

“Ricardo, a maintenance manager, has been a loyal lottery player with OLG for decades. He enjoys playing LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49, using OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make his selections and always adding ENCORE to his tickets,” said OLG in a press release on Sept. 25.

Now, 56-year-old Rosa is thrilled to share the story of his first big win.

“I went to the store to buy water and decided to pick up a ticket,” Rosa recalled, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his winnings. “After the draw, I checked it and realized it was a winner. I was so shocked — I couldn’t believe it! When it finally sank in, it was very exciting.”

Ricardo revealed the incredible news to his family.

“They were stunned,” he said with a smile. “Everyone’s very happy.”

With his windfall, he plans to pay off some bills, share with his family, and treat himself to something special.

Rosa’s winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Main Street East in Shelburne.

