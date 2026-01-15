Monthly Message: A fresh sign on the same door at Streams

January has a reputation for being loud. It arrives with fireworks, bold proclamations, fresh planners, and the kind of optimism that can feel like pressure if you’re just trying to get your boots on and find the other mitten.

But life in our community is rarely loud. It’s steady. It’s early mornings and school drop-offs. It’s long workdays. It’s winter roads and grocery lists, and the quiet bravery it takes to keep showing up for your people.

So instead of a “new year, new everything” message, this month I want to offer something more honest.

A new year is less like a reset button and more like a doorway.

You’re still you when you step through it. Your story doesn’t get erased at midnight. You simply enter the next room carrying what you’ve learned, what you’ve survived, what you’re still healing, and what you’re still hoping for.

And in that spirit, Streams is stepping into a new room too.

A new name, the same heartbeat

Over the past few years, we’ve been listening closely to families, to youth, to the community, and to our own mission. We’ve watched what lights kids up. We’ve paid attention to what makes them exhale. And we’ve noticed how often young people tell us the same things in different words: they feel safe, they feel proud of themselves, and they feel free to create.

That feedback is sacred to us. It’s also clarifying. And it’s part of why we’re moving forward with a name and brand update: Streams Community Hub is becoming Streams Creative Hub.

Same mission. Same heart. Same kids filling the building with laughter, courage, and the occasional glitter trail that shows up days later like a friendly ghost. What’s changing is how we’re presenting ourselves, so our name and visual identity match what we’ve grown into.

We are a hub, yes. But we are also, very specifically, a home for creativity, the arts, imagination, and confidence built through making and doing. We want our name to say that plainly, especially for new families who have never walked through our doors yet.

Think of it like putting a clearer sign on the building, not because we became something different, but because we want more people to recognize what’s already happening inside.

What you can expect

If you’ve been around Streams for a while, you’ll start noticing small changes rolling in, a little at a time.

First, the sign. At some point this year, the front of our building will get a refresh so it reflects our new operating name: Streams Creative Hub.

You’ll also start seeing a refreshed look appear in the places we “live” online, including our website, social media pages, email newsletters, and program materials. (You’ll notice our new logo alongside this piece.) This will happen gradually, not overnight. Rebrands are a bit like renovating while still cooking dinner in the same kitchen: you keep serving the meals, you just paint a wall when you can.

And then there’s the behind-the-scenes stuff that nobody cheers for, but everyone benefits from: forms and invoices, email signatures, and yes, even cheques.

Here’s the key thing to know: our legal name is still Streams Community Hub. That’s the registered name of the charity, and it isn’t changing. Streams Creative Hub is our new operating name, so you may see both names side-by-side for a while during the transition.

If you’re writing a cheque, supporting a fundraiser, or looking us up officially, you may still see Streams Community Hub. If you’re registering your child for a program, following us online, or spotting our signage, you’ll increasingly see Streams Creative Hub.

Why this matters

In a small town, word of mouth is basically our community newsletter. We love that. But we’ve also learned that clarity matters, especially online.

A parent searching for a program shouldn’t have to decode what we do. A family new to Shelburne shouldn’t have to guess whether we’re for them. A young person looking for a place to belong shouldn’t have to wonder if they’re allowed to take up space here.

So this refreshed name and brand identity is our way of saying: Creativity lives here. Young people matter here. You’re welcome here.

And before I sign off, I want to celebrate the person who helped bring this new look to life: Kolby DeMille. Kolby’s design work is sharp, thoughtful, and full of intention, and it means a lot that he’s a young creative who was born and raised right here in Shelburne. He’s committed to proving that world-class design doesn’t have to come from “somewhere else.” He’s also the resident graphic designer at Town Tees, our social enterprise partner, so if you see him, congratulate him, or keep him in mind if you need design support.

As we step into this new year, we’re excited about what this clarity will make possible, not just in how we show up, but in how easily families can find us, understand us, and feel confident walking through our doors.

Thank you for being the kind of community that makes a place like this possible.

From all of us at Streams, we’re grateful to be here, and grateful to be growing with you.

By Juli-Anne James, Executive Director, Streams Community Hub

