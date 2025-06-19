Current & Past Articles » General News

Monthly Message: Celebrating LGBTQ+ safe space businesses in Dufferin 

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments

What began as a tourism initiative has grown into a community-wide effort to promote inclusivity and values-driven leadership across Dufferin County. Through the Level Up Dufferin program, local businesses and nonprofits are stepping up to create welcoming, inclusive spaces for everyone who lives, works, and visits here. 

The program offers a range of training opportunities — from learning how to improve accessibility for customers and employees to taking action in becoming an LGBTQ+ Safe Space. Some local businesses have even gone a step further by earning their official Rainbow Registered designation, demonstrating their deep commitment to fostering a safe and affirming environment. 

This Pride Month, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on the businesses and organizations that have committed to being LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces. You can discover and support these inclusive leaders by visiting our online Directory and looking for the “Safe Space” listings. 

Creating an LGBTQ+ Safe Space is about more than just signage — it’s about fostering a culture of respect, visibility, and belonging. For many 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals, feeling seen and supported at work, in stores, and in community spaces can have a profound impact on their well-being. Businesses that commit to inclusivity not only build stronger relationships with their customers and staff, but also help move our region forward as a vibrant, diverse place to live and thrive. 

Supporting Pride Month can be as simple as shopping local and choosing businesses that celebrate diversity. You can also show your support by sharing posts from LGBTQ+ Safe Space businesses, attending local Pride events, displaying Pride materials in your space, and educating yourself and your team through training programs like Level Up Dufferin. Small gestures can make a big difference. 

If you’re a business leader or organization ready to showcase your values and create a more inclusive and accessible workplace, we invite you to connect with us. Our team at the Dufferin Board of Trade offers on-site training sessions at your facility, or you can join one of our upcoming in-house workshops. Let’s continue building a more inclusive Dufferin — together. 

Happy Pride Month from all of us at the Dufferin Board of Trade! 



         

