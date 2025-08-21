Current & Past Articles » General News

Monthly Message: DBOT to host cybersecurity event for business owners

August 21, 2025

Let’s be honest; most of us don’t start a business thinking about hackers or data breaches. We’re focused on serving customers, managing staff, and keeping things running day-to-day. But the truth is, cyber threats are becoming part of everyday business life, and no company, big or small, is completely safe. 

Think about it: if your customer data, emails, or even your payment systems were suddenly locked or stolen, how would your business cope? Beyond the financial cost, the stress and damage to your reputation could be overwhelming. That’s why understanding cybersecurity isn’t just “nice to have” anymore; it’s essential. 

We at the Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) know this can feel like a big and complicated topic, which is why we’re excited to bring in Nim Nadarajah this September. Nim will break down the hidden dangers lurking in today’s digital world and, most importantly, share what you can do about them.

DBOT’s cybersecurity event will be held in partnership with the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Monora Park Pavilion (500 Monora Park Rd., Mono).

This event is a chance to get real answers, practical tips, and connect with other local business owners who are facing the same challenges. 

Your business deserves protection, and you deserve peace of mind. We’d love to see you there. 

Learn more and register at dufferinbot.ca.



         

Shelburne’s Town Hall Art Gallery features Orangeville Art Group in new exhibit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of ...

