Monthly Message: FTP rallies community for Woman Abuse Prevention Month

October 23, 2025 · 0 Comments

As Ontario prepares to mark Woman Abuse Prevention Month this November, Family Transition Place (FTP) is taking action once again to raise awareness and inspire meaningful change in the fight to end violence against women. With a month-long line-up of events and initiatives, FTP is inviting the Dufferin and Caledon communities to stand together in solidarity with survivors and help spark vital conversations around domestic abuse.

At the heart of this year’s campaign is FTP’s ongoing participation in the Wrapped in Courage campaign, a province-wide initiative developed by the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses (OAITH). The campaign encourages individuals and communities to “wrap themselves in purple” as a visible sign of support for survivors of gender-based violence.

“We invite everyone to wear a purple scarf throughout November to show that no one experiencing domestic violence is alone,” said Lynette Pole-Langdon, FTP’s executive director. “It’s a small act with a powerful message — that we see survivors, we believe them, and we’re standing with them.”

Purple has long been the colour associated with courage, survival, and honour. FTP is encouraging individuals, schools, workplaces, and community organizations to embrace the colour throughout the month, from purple scarves and clothing to displays, posters, and lights.

One of the key dates in the campaign is Nov. 25, recognized internationally as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. In honour of this day, FTP is coordinating flag-raising ceremonies and official proclamations with Dufferin municipalities and the Town of Caledon. These symbolic gestures aim to reaffirm community commitment to ending gender-based violence and provide an opportunity for local leaders to speak out on the issue.

Throughout the month, FTP will also be sharing educational resources and campaign materials designed to spark dialogue, break down stigma, and help people recognize the signs of abuse. The goal is to foster a more informed and compassionate community — one where survivors feel safe and supported.

Another visible way to get involved is through this year’s “Shine the Light on Woman Abuse” initiative. This campaign, developed by the London Abused Women’s Centre, encourages residents to light up their homes and businesses with purple bulbs throughout November. The visual impact of the purple light helps to raise awareness and create a sense of collective action.

“We’re asking our community to turn Dufferin and Caledon purple,” Lynette shared. “Every purple light, every scarf worn, every conversation started — these things matter. They send a strong message that violence against women has no place here.”

The campaign is also an opportunity to remind the public of the important services FTP provides year-round. While FTP is primarily known as an emergency shelter, it provides comprehensive wraparound support — including clinical and sexual violence counselling, outreach and legal advocacy, and educational programs — all aimed at empowering individuals and breaking the cycle of abuse through healing, support, and prevention.

For those looking to get involved or support the campaign, Wrapped in Courage purple scarves are available for purchase. Proceeds help support FTP’s vital work, while wearing the scarf serves as a visible declaration of solidarity. Scarves can be purchased through FTP’s website or by calling 519-942-4122, ext. 243.

Woman Abuse Prevention Month is more than a moment on the calendar — it’s a call to action. FTP hopes this November will be a time of reflection, visibility, and, most importantly, change.

“We believe a safer future is possible — but it requires all of us,” Lynette said. “We need community members, leaders, families, and friends to stand together. Awareness is the first step to prevention.”

For more information about Woman Abuse Prevention Month, the Wrapped in Courage campaign, or FTP’s services, visit familytransitionplace.ca or call 519-942-4122, ext. 243.

Key Dates and Ways to Participate:

• All of November: Wear a purple scarf for the Wrapped in Courage campaign

• November 25: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women—local flag raisings and proclamations

• All Month: Light up your home with purple to “Shine the Light on Woman Abuse”

• Buy a Scarf: Support FTP and raise awareness—scarves available via website or phone

Together, through awareness and community action, we can help end the cycle of abuse and create a future where every woman feels safe, respected, and empowered.

Readers Comments (0)