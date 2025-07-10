Monthly Message: Streams offers more than just summer camp

If you walk into our space on a summer morning, you’ll hear laughter before you open the door. Inside, kids are shaping dough, learning new dance moves, threading needles, testing out lines from a script, or sitting quietly, sketching in a corner. On the surface, it looks like a typical day camp. But there’s something different happening here.

At Streams, we see summer as more than a break from school. It’s an opportunity to build something lasting. Confidence. Friendship. Skill. Wonder. The kind of things that don’t show up on a report card but shape a child all the same.

Some kids come in on their very first day, too shy to speak above a whisper. Some arrive bubbling over with energy, looking for somewhere to belong. Some are carrying things that don’t show. And yet, within a few days, you start to see shifts. A little more light in the eyes. A little more ease in the body. A little more willingness to try.

By midweek, the change is often so dramatic that we’ve come to call Wednesdays “Wacky Wednesdays.” It’s practically lore at Streams. The quiet ones are suddenly cracking jokes. The unsure ones are dancing at lunch. If you’re planning a visit, just don’t come on a Wednesday. You might walk into a costume contest, a baking experiment gone sideways, or a spontaneous sing-along. In other words, a whole lot of joy.

What makes our camp different isn’t just the programming. It’s the people and the culture we’ve built. Our instructors are artists and educators, yes, but they’re also mentors. They remember names. They notice who’s hanging back. They make room for big personalities and quiet ones, too.

Parents often tell us they’re amazed at how much their kids learn in a week. But what they’re really noticing is growth. The kind that happens when children feel safe, seen, and free to be themselves.

This summer, we’re running eight full weeks of creative programming in everything from baking to music to visual art to theatre. And behind every workshop and activity is the same heart: to give kids a place to thrive, not just pass the time.

We believe camp should feel like a home away from home. A place to discover new things, make new friends, and take small but meaningful risks. Whether it’s singing in front of a group for the first time or finally mastering a complicated stitch, these moments matter. They stay with you.

For some families, camp is the only structured space their kids will have access to all summer. For others, it’s a chance to explore passions they wouldn’t otherwise get to try. For all of them, it’s a gift.

We’re so grateful to every donor, sponsor, and supporter who makes this possible. And we’re inviting more of our community to get involved.

We’re also continuing our One of 1000 campaign — a year-long effort to find 1,000 monthly donors who believe in safe, creative spaces for kids and want to help us keep this going. We’re just shy of our first milestone of 100 donors, and every new partner brings us closer. A gift of just $10 a month makes a lasting impact.

To learn more or become one of 1000, visit streamshub.org/oneof1000.

Because when kids have a place to grow, the whole community gets stronger.

This Community Voice submission was provided by Juli-Anne James, executive director of Streams Community Hub.

