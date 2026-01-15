Muskies to host charity game for Headwaters Health Care Centre

January 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

They are Shelburne’s Senior hockey team who deliver a lot of hard-hitting fast action for local fans when they host home games at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

This is the Muskies first season in the Ontario Elite Hockey League after taking time off to regroup. They were welcomed to the OEHL this season along with Elora Rocks and Tillsonburg Thunder.

With a long history in Shelburne, the Muskies have always had a good fan base in town since their inaugural year back in 1977.

As a local hockey club, the Muskies are actively involved in the community.

They will be welcoming fans to a special night when they host their Shelburne Muskies Face-Off for Cancer game in support of Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Funds raised will go toward the oncology department at the local hospital.

On the ice, the Muskies will be up against the Lucknow Lancers for this special game.

There will be a Shelburne Minor Hockey U8 mini game between periods.

Along with hockey action, there will be a silent auction, a Shelburne Muskies Special Jersey auction, and a Fish Toss and Booster Club.

The Shelburne Muskies Face-Off for Cancer game will take place Jan. 16 at 8:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)