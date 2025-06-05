New dental office in Shelburne looks to serve growing community

June 5, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Say cheese.

A dental clinic new to the Town of Shelburne is hoping to bring brighter smiles to the community.

Shelburne Downtown Dental, located at 125 Main St W., opened its clinic doors in December 2024 and is continuing to welcome new patients.

“It’s been great to meet the patients and to work in Shelburne. I think a lot of people are looking for a new dentist and we try to treat each patient like we would our own family and friends,” said Leza Morphy, practice lead for Shelburne Downtown Dental. “We’ve gotten a lot of referrals by word of mouth because our patients are happy here, and that means a lot to us.”

The team at Shelburne Downtown Dental consists of dentists Dr. Jass Grewal and Dr. Louay Al Hares, dental hygienist Ararvind Heer, assistant Danielle Jenner, and practice lead Leza Morphy.

Some of the services the dental clinic provides includes emergency appointments, whitening, night guards, preventative hygiene, implants, crown and bridges, root canals, cosmetic dentistry, and veneers.

Speaking with the Free Press, Morphy noted the demand for more dentist clinics that has become apparent since the opening of the practice.

“Shelburne is a growing community and I definitely think there is a need for more good dentists in the area,” said Morphy. “We’ve got patients coming from Dundalk, Priceville, Procton Station, and Mount Forest. There’s a need, this is a growing community even in the outskirts.”

While addressing the demand for more dental services in the community, the new clinic is also making a point of tackling the cost barriers surrounding dental care.

Shelburne Downtown Dental accepts the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) and other government benefit plans as well as providing the option to apply for financing payments.

“This has been a big thing for a lot of people who have no benefits, to be able to come in and get the services they need and the treatment taken care of,” said Morphy.

Shelburne Downtown Dental is currently offering a special promotion for new patients to receive a general cleaning examination, including polishing, fluoride and x-rays valued at roughly $480, but available for $199.

Those interested in booking an appointment with Shelburne Downtown Dental can contact the office by phone at 226-615-2072 or can book online through their website – www.shelburnedowntowndental.com.

Readers Comments (0)