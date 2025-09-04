Current & Past Articles » General News

New manager Julie Woods takes the reins at Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre

September 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s a fresh face at the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society announced Julie Woods as the new manager of the local animal centre on Aug. 28.

“Woods brings with her a life-long love of animals, and over 20 years of customer service and leadership experience. She has worked in the pet industry in the past and is looking forward to bringing her passion for animals to her new role,” reads a statement from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

Woods has had pets since she was a child, coming in many forms, with some adopted and others that found their way to her family.

“It’s just so wonderful to work with animals again. I think working at the Ontario SPCA has just given me more of a purpose,” said Woods.

The role is rewarding in many ways, particularly in getting to know each animal at the centre and helping them to find loving homes.

Woods has strong ambitions as the new manager, with the goal of finding loving homes for more than 650 animals this year. But the animal centre is well on its way, with close to 400 animals already adopted so far in 2025. 

“I love seeing the different personalities of the cats and their playfulness, and spending time outside with our dogs is really fun,” Woods said. “Sometimes they come in a little bit shy and within a couple days of routine and attention from our caring staff and volunteers, they come around and win everyone over. That’s really special.” 

When Woods isn’t busy helping improve the lives of animals at the Orangeville centre, she enjoys spending time at her farm in Belwood with her husband, daughter, and furry family members.

Dawn Lyons was the former manager of the Orangeville & District Animal Centre for five years before moving into a new role as the provincial operations manager of clinical services with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. 

Woods looks forward to bringing her expertise to the new role as manager, and the local animal centre wishes Lyons all the best in her future endeavours.

The Orangeville & District Animal Centre is always looking to find new homes for their animals. 

To view animals available for adoption, visit ontariospca.ca/orangeville  



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group donates $2,000 and 600 reusable bags to food bank

The Shelburne Ethnic Group organized a community fundraiser in support of the Shelburne Cupboard Food Bank and raised $2,000 on Aug. 17 at Grace Tipling ...

Four decades of serving the local community

Shelburne Home Hardware and Building Centre celebrates 40 years Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Past and present staff members, local dignitaries and ...

Local initiative provides essential supplies for students

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The start of a new school year is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time for families to ...

Shelburne opens park dedicated to Natasha Paterson

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Summer is in full swing and Shelburne youth have a new playground where they can swing, climb, ...

Firefighters prove they’re up to a challenge

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Firefighters from across the region showcased their skills to the local community last weekend.  Ready 4 Rescue, ...

Shelburne Long Term Care resident celebrates 102nd birthday

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for one of its residents. Family, friends and ...

Dufferin firefighters receive hands-on training with the Ontario Fire College’s mobile unit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Firefighters in Dufferin County participated in hands-on simulated training to help prepare them for unique scenarios and keep ...

Shelburne’s Town Hall Art Gallery features Orangeville Art Group in new exhibit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support