Current & Past Articles » General News

New record: Over 100 babies born at Headwaters last month

August 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A baby boom has come to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). 

The local hospital announced in a social media post on July 31 that they’d reached a new record for the number of babies born in one month, with more than 100 babies delivered in July. 

“This milestone is a proud moment for Headwaters and a reflection of the remarkable growth in our community. Every baby born at Headwaters is special to us, and we’re so grateful our outstanding Obstetrics team was able to mark the occasion with this wonderful family,” said Kate Kobbes, director of surgery, obstetrics, and ambulatory care at Headwaters Hospital. 

Statistics from the hospital show that a total of 106 babies were delivered in July, of which 52 were girls and 54 were boys. 

According to Headwaters, the local hospital helps over 850 families welcome newborns each year. 

“Our team is made up of dedicated, compassionate, and highly skilled professionals who take great pride in caring for and supporting our community,” said Kobbes. 

To learn more about the obstetrics department at Headwaters Health Care Centre, visit www.headwatershealth.ca. 



         

