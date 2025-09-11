‘No threat to public safety’ following increased police presence at Greenwood Park

September 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers say there is “no threat to public safety” following an increased police presence at Greenwood Park in Shelburne.

Last Thursday (Sept. 4), Dufferin OPP released a public notice on social media shortly before 3 p.m., advising Shelburne residents of an increased police presence in the area of Greenwood Park.

Police said the increased presence was connected to an ongoing investigation and asked residents to avoid the area.

“Although I understand that the public has some concerns, it is a sensitive matter and in trying to respect the privacy of all those involved, we as police, won’t be commenting on anything to do with it, other than to say there is no threat to public safety,” said Const. Amy-Lynn Pitton, Dufferin OPP’s Community Engagement Officer.

While the Dufferin OPP will not be commenting further on the incident, Const. Pitton did confirm to the Shelburne Free Press that the Greenwood Park incident was not connected to any missing person cases.

