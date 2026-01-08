Ontario SPCA helps close to 700 animals find homes over the holidays

January 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is celebrating a heartwarming milestone this holiday season after successfully meeting its Home for the Holidays adoption campaign goal, helping almost 700 animals find loving homes across the province.

The adoption campaign, which took place from Dec. 1 to 24, focused on finding families for animals of all ages, including senior pets and long-term residents who had been waiting months for their chance at a fresh start.

“Thanks to the compassion of adopters across Ontario, 688 animals are now spending the holidays where they belong – safe, loved and at home,” reads a press release from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

Sonya Reichel, the SPCA’s vice president of operations, noted the impact that the adoption campaign has on the animals that were being cared for by her organization.

“Reaching this goal is an incredible reminder of what’s possible when people come together to help animals,” said Reichel. “Every adoption represents a life changed – not just for the animal, but for the family who opened their heart and home.”

As the SPCA celebrates adopting out nearly 700 animals over the holidays, many more are still waiting for someone to open their heart and home.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to meet animals that are hoping to start the new year with a family.

“For those unable to adopt, a year-end donation is a meaningful way to help provide care and shelter to animals still waiting for their own happy story,” reads the SPCA’s press release. “As a registered charity that is 100 per cent donor funded, the Ontario SPCA relies on the generosity of animal lovers to continue making these second chances possible.”

To donate, visit ontariospca.ca/donate

