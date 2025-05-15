Current & Past Articles » Sports

Orangeville District Secondary School to host over 500 athletes for Special Olympics 

May 15, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Special Olympics Track and Field Day is coming to Orangeville next week for students at schools across Dufferin County and North Wellington. 

Approximately 500 athletes and peer coaches, supported by staff and volunteers, will be present as athletes from multiple Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) schools compete in track and field and adaptive events on Wednesday, May 21.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate our athletes,” said April King, UGDSB’s principal of special education, 12-K and accessibility. “We are grateful for the volunteers, staff, families, and community members who have offered support and look forward to a joy-filled day.” 

This event, which sees students of all ages, is a partnership between the UGDSB, Special Olympics Ontario, Special Olympics Dufferin Branch, and Dufferin OPP and Fire Services.  

Participants will compete in several different competitions. They include, the 50-meter, 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, standing long jump, running long jump, and soft ball throw. There’s also adaptive events for those with physical challenges, which include Basketball Shooting, 25-meter Walk/Run, T-Ball Hitting, Bean Bag Toss, Bocce Bowling, and Beach Ball Croquet. 

The opening ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at Orangeville District Secondary School (22 Faulkner St., Orangeville).  

A separate event was held for schools in Centre Wellington and Guelph on May 14, 2025 

All are welcome to attend and cheer on the student-athletes.



         

