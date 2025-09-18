Current & Past Articles » General News

Orangeville Nissan honoured with prestigious Best of the Best Award

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville Nissan has once again been awarded top honours from Nissan Corporate Headquarters for its superior customer service, outstanding sales, and top-notch parts department.

Executives from Corporate Headquarters in Mississauga arrived at the dealership on Thursday, Sept. 11, to congratulate dealership owner Joe Pilla and his team and present them with the Nissan Best of the Best Award.

Only 20 dealerships across Canada, out of a total of over 200, received the award. Orangeville Nissan was also honoured as being in the top five per cent globally.

This is the fifth year in a row that Orangeville Nissan has received this recognition.

“This store has done an amazing job,” Mr. Pilla said. “We took over this store in 2006 at the end of the year. When we took it over, the dealership had sold only 98 units for the year, and we were able to bring that up to between 500 and 600, and now we do around 1,200 units per year.”

The dedicated team at Orangeville Nissan works hard to make sure their customers are satisfied, treated well, and have a positive experience at the dealership.

“The award means everything,” Mr. Pilla explained. “We have a strong team, and the secret is the integrity at this dealership. We go above and beyond to make our customers happy. When we bring people on [as employees] we teach them our culture. It’s a number of things that come together that bring us this award.”

The team at Orangeville Nissan enjoys working in an atmosphere that is positive and supportive.

“I think this really shows the fact that we are doing our job for our customers,” said Jamie Patterson, Orangeville Nissan general manager, of receiving the award. “The award is based on sales, service, and parts. We are a community-based dealership, and this is a reflection of what our customers feel about the job we do for them. The award is based on feedback from our clients and the relationship we have with them. It’s based on the quality of delivery and the quality of service they get when they come into our dealership.”

Orangeville Nissan has developed such a solid and respected reputation that many customers arrive from a considerable distance just to buy their new car in Orangeville. 



         

