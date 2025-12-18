Outdoor ice rink opens at Greenwood Park, KTH rink not yet ready

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

It’s almost time to hit the ice and enjoy some outdoor activities during the cold months.

The Town of Shelburne said its outdoor ice-skating rinks are undergoing final preparations for the season this week as cold weather settles in. For those in the vicinity of Greenwood Park, the wait is already over, as the skating rink there is now open.

Meanwhile, the outdoor rink at KTH Park has wasn’t open at the of print.

Melissa Kenney, communications coordinator and administrative assistant for the Town of Shelburne, said that the town is eager to open all of its rinks. However, due to weather and other factors, the town isn’t exactly sure when the KTH Park rink will be ready, but they’ve promised to keep the town updated.

“We’re hoping the outdoor ice rinks will be open soon,” Kenney said. “Staff are actively preparing the surfaces, but the official opening date is still to be determined. At this time, we don’t have a confirmed timeline for when the ice will be ready, but updates will be shared as soon as possible. For the most current information, residents can follow community updates or reach out.”

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and excitement, and we look forward to welcoming residents to enjoy these outdoor recreation opportunities once conditions allow,” she added.

In the meantime, residents planning to use the rinks should consult the rules governing them to avoid misunderstandings or damage once they open.

Naturally, it is highly recommended that everyone on the ice wear a helmet for their protection and others. Maintaining a safe distance is also highly encouraged, with a recommended gap of two meters between you and other skaters, excluding those you might be skating with.

Children on the ice under the age of seven must always be supervised by a responsible individual over the age of 16.

Alongside the rules of the ice, there are a number of activities that are not permitted on the ice at any time.

Smoking or loitering, as well as bringing food or drinks on the ice, is strictly prohibited, as is drug usage or consuming alcohol on all town property, including the rinks. Anyone disturbing other skaters, physically or through foul language or inappropriate behavior, will be asked to leave.

Of course, there is still room for Canada’s favourite winter sport – hockey.

For those looking to bring out their skates, sticks, and pucks, hockey is permitted on the skating rinks, but only during specific hours of the day. Those times include 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours of usage may vary depending on weather conditions.

The town rinks are nearly ready to go, and the season promises plenty of opportunities to make some fun, lasting memories on the ice. Until they are ready, however, the town is asking for just a little more patience from residents.

For more updates and a full list of rules, consult the Town of Shelburne’s website and its Facebook page at: facebook.com/thetownofshelburne.

