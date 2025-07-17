Phoenix and Mavericks meet for Game Two of Dufferin Cricket Club series

By Brian Lockhart

Dufferin Cricket Club action pitted the Phoenix against the Mavericks for Game Two of a best-of-seven series at KTH Park in Shelburne on Sunday, July 13.

The Phoenix won the toss and took the first strike in Sunday’s game.

The Mavericks struck with the very first ball bowled by Sarthak Patel, who had Keyur Patel clean bowled for a duck.

Mohnish Pathan then joined Shivam, and the two combined for a second wicket partnership of 50 runs before Mohnish was run out by Sarpreet for a well-played 34, comprising of four-fours and one-six.

Shivam soon followed after scoring a run and a ball 20 with two fours and one six.

From there, it was a steady fall of wickets, and Amit Modi was the only other batsman who got to double figures, scoring 16, with the Phoenix eventually finishing on a modest 109 for eight off their allotted 20 overs.

Extras were the other main contributor with 22.

Bowling for the Mavericks, skipper Deepak Thakur took two wickets for 25 runs off his quota of four overs while Sarthak, Varinder and Sarpreet chipped in with one wicket each.

When it was their turn to bat, the Mavericks’ batsmen found runs hard to get due to some very disciplined bowling from Phoenix captain Onkar Sharan and Amit Modi.

The Mavericks were soon in trouble, losing their first two wickets in the third over, bowled by Onkar with only 11 runs on the board.

Opening batsman Siddarth was then joined by Sarthak Patel, who once again top scored with 27, and the two tried to repair the early damage, putting on 46 runs for the third wicket before Onkar broke their threatening partnership by getting the wicket of Siddarth for 16.

Wickets then fell in quick succession with the introduction of RV Manshahia into the attack, and the Mavericks folded for 95 all out in 18.4 overs. Extras contributed 28

The series is now tied at one game each with Game Three coming up on Sunday, July 20, at 8 a.m.

