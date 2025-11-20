PJHL’s North Carruthers Division sees an increase in competition so far this season

Written By Brian Lockhart

The North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) is turning out a highly competitive season as the top four spots in the standings are up for grabs.

The top four teams are separated by eight points after the first-place Alliston Hornets took two losses over the weekend.

The Hornets were shut out 3-0 by the Penetang Kings in Penetang on Friday, Nov. 14.

It was the first time this year that the Alliston squad failed to score in a game.

The Hornets lost their second game of the weekend when they travelled to Orillia to take on the Terriers and gave up a 4-2 loss to the Orillia team.

Despite the two losses, Alliston remains in first place in the division with 28 points.

The Stayner Siskins moved into second place in the standings after winning three games, including a recent victory over Alliston that ended a 13-game win streak. Stayner also defeated Muskoka and Penetang.

Stayner now has a 12-5 record and 24 points – just four points behind Alliston.

Dropping to third place, the Orillia Terriers were in the number two spot for the early part of the regular season schedule before Stayner took over.

The Terriers have an 11-3 record and 22 points.

The Penetang Kings have 20 points and are in fourth place in the standings with a 9-5-2 record, including one shoot-out loss.

In the middle of the pack, the Midland Flyers have 16 points and are followed by the Muskoka Bears, who are two points behind with 14 recorded this season.

The Huntsville Otters are in the number seven spot with 10 points and a 5-13 record.

The Innisfil Spartans are in the basement, recording four wins after 16 times on the ice this season.

There’s a lot of hockey left on the schedule. The Division is now approaching the halfway mark in the 42-game regular season schedule.

The second half of the season could see significant changes in the standings as teams work hard to secure playoff berths.

