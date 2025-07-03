Protect the pipes: Town of Shelburne reminds residents to keep toilets trash-free

The Town of Shelburne is asking residents to make sure they’re not using toilets as trash cans and to be conscious of the items they choose to flush.

In a press release issued on June 26, the Town of Shelburne reported that water and sewer utility crew members were met with an unexpected and costly challenge when they discovered a major sewer clog caused by a pair of flushed underwear.

“While it might seem unbelievable, this isn’t the first time inappropriate items have made their way into the town’s sewer system. Over the years, staff have removed everything from food wrappers and dental floss to diapers and food scraps,” wrote the Town in the press release. “These items don’t break down like toilet paper and human waste, and they wreak havoc on both home plumbing and municipal infrastructure.

The crew members acted quickly to remove the blockage and repair the damage.

“The incident serves as a start reminder: just because it fits down the toilet doesn’t mean it belongs there,” said the Town of Shelburne.

Flushing the wrong items can cause sewage backups into your home, expensive plumbing repairs, damage to wastewater treatment equipment, an increase in environmental risks, and drive-up sewer rates for other residents in the community.

Residents should be conscious of not flushing items such as wipes, even those labelled flushable; dental floss; paper towels; diapers; condoms; feminine hygiene products; Q-Tips; hair; clothing; old medicine; fats, oils and grease.

The Town of Shelburne is reminding residents to only flush the three Ps: pee, poop and (toilet) paper.

“Let’s protect our pipes, our wallets and our environment,” concluded the town.

