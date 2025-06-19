Residents invited to decorate homes for Canada Day in town-wide contest

June 19, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to express their Canadian patriotism with a decorating contest hosted by the Town of Shelburne in celebration of Canada Day.

The Shelburne Canada Day Committee is inviting residents to transform their homes into displays of national pride with the Shelburne Canada Day Home Decorating Contest.

“Canada Day is all about coming together and celebrating the incredible community we live in. This contest is a fun way for residents to show their spirit, creativity and love for Canada. I can’t wait to see Shelburne shine,” said Jessica Hanzel, coordinator of recreation programs and special events for the Town of Shelburne.

Residents participating in the contest will have from June 25 to July 2 to decorate their homes in celebration of Canada Day, while Town of Shelburne staff capture photos of the decorated homes. The photos will be shared online for the community to vote for their favourite display. The voting period will run from July 3 to July 6.

The rules for the home decorating contest include:

• Showing your Canadian Pride: Use flags, maple leaves, red and white colours, or anything that represents Canada.

• Make it visible: Decorations should be seen from the street so everyone can enjoy them.

• Keep it safe: Make sure the decorations are secure and don’t block sidewalks or roads.

• Be creative: Entries will be judged on originality, theme, and overall impact.

• Keep it family-friendly: Displays should be respectful and fun for all ages.

The grand prize winner of the home decorating contest will receive an 18-foot flagpole and Canadian flag, courtesy of Shelburne Home Hardware.

The winner will be announced during the week of July 7.

Residents interested in participating in the Shelburne Canada Day Home Decorating Contest must complete an online registration form located on the Town of Shelburne’s website. The deadline to register for the contest is June 25 at 11:55 p.m.

The contest is free to participate.

Readers Comments (0)