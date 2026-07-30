Current & Past Articles » General News

Review: Theatre Orangeville’s ‘Into the Woods’ brings life lessons and laughs

July 30, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company brought their A-game on July 24 with Into the Woods, their latest musical production.

During the summer months, a shift takes place at Theatre Orangeville. The theatre is between main seasons, summer camps are underway, and the spotlight turns to a different group of performers: the Young Company. Led by Theatre Orangeville staff, these youth performers make use of the theatre’s professional resources to stage a full-scale production.

That was on full display during the premiere of Into the Woods on July 24.

Into the Woods is a fairy tale in theory. In reality, it blends classic stories like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel and more.

The first act follows these familiar tales for the most part, but they quickly begin to diverge. The stories intertwine, with characters interacting directly, cooperating and clashing as they pursue their dreams and happily ever afters. Fortunately for everyone involved, those happy endings are achieved.

But the second act is where the story truly takes on a life of its own.

Into the Woods explores what happens after happily ever after, deconstructing fairy tale endings and forcing its characters to question whether their wishes and dreams are truly making them happy.

Friendships are tested, romances are strained, and in the end, not everything is quite as it seems. That’s what makes Into the Woods a must-see for anyone who holds fairy tales dear.

The acting performances are well above what many would expect from a youth performing company.

There were moments I forgot I was watching kids on stage.

The singing was clearly the production’s strongest aspect. Every performer brought a distinct style to their role, ensuring no two musical numbers felt alike. Some performances were soft and graceful, such as Cinderella’s, while others were commanding and antagonistic, particularly the Witch’s.

Each performer approached their character with nuance and care, and it showed throughout the production.

The ensemble numbers were equally impressive. Several songs featured overlapping dialogue and rapid-fire exchanges between multiple cast members, moments that could easily have descended into chaos without exceptional timing.

The opening and closing musical numbers, featuring the full cast, were the best examples of this.

That level of coordination is no easy feat, but the Young Company pulled it off time and again.

The stage movement and choreography were equally impressive.

Even with more than a dozen performers on stage, the cast moved fluidly and in sync, demonstrating the meticulous planning and rehearsal that went into the blocking and choreography. Props were handled efficiently, moving on and off stage seamlessly.

At no point did it feel like any performer was overshadowed or blocked, even during the busiest scenes.

The set design neatly rounded out the production and was a perfect example of accomplishing a great deal with a simple concept.

Tree silhouettes, elevated platforms and a colourful backdrop, combined with effective lighting, music and performances, created all the production needed while leaving room for the audience’s imagination.

A baker’s house, Rapunzel’s tower and, of course, the woods were all clearly established despite the set itself changing very little beyond a handful of props.

The only issue, and it’s a minor one, was some audio balancing. At times, the music and microphone levels made certain song lyrics difficult to hear.

Taken together, Into the Woods was a fantastic production that showcased the raw talent of these young performers.

They demonstrated a level of range and confidence beyond their years and should be immensely proud of such a polished performance.

Into the Woods was a must-see for theatre lovers of all ages. It’s an ambitious production that asks a great deal of its cast, and Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company rises to the challenge with confidence, heart and remarkable talent.

Anyone looking to support local theatre while seeing the next generation of performers showcase their skills would be well served by taking a trip Into the Woods to see the next Young Company performance.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Grand Valley embraces OG 1870 as grand opening draws overwhelming response

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The owners of Grand Valley’s newest restaurant say the community has exceeded every expectation following the July ...

Rotary Club donates to Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen with funds from recent golf tournament

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Rotary Club donated $9,400 to the Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen to help purchase a commercial ...

Town marks grand reopening of Fiddle Park with concert series

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne held its grand opening celebration for the newly redeveloped Fiddle Park on Sunday, ...

Four days of Pickin’ in the Park coming to Shelburne

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Country music fans from across Ontario and beyond will once again make their way to the Shelburne ...

Shelburne-born athlete wins Canadian U20 Javelin title

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local Shelburne Athlete launched her way to the top of the Canadian U20 Javelin title, securing ...

Canadian historian Craig Baird to highlight local history at Shelburne’s Grace Tipling Hall

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Craig Baird, a nationally recognized Canadian history storyteller, will visit Shelburne on July 14 as part of ...

Shelburne celebrates Pride Month with community flag raising

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne marked Pride Month with a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Jack Downing Park on ...

First-degree murder charge laid after Dufferin OPP officer struck by vehicle during arrest

Written By Sam Odrowski A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern ...

Community-focused café to bring local flavour and partnerships to Dufferin Oaks

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new community-focused café and bakery is preparing to open inside Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne, aiming to ...

Young Shelburne author releases second book

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaya James is marking a new milestone in her young writing career at age 13 with the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support