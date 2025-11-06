Royals senior girls’ basketball season ends in semi-final match

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals senior girls’ basketball team completed their 2025 season with a semi-final game against the Emmanuel Christian High School (ECHS) Eagles on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The game took place in the gym at ECHS in Fergus.

After a good season that saw the Royals finish third with a 6-4 record, the teams moved into the District 4 playoffs. The Royals averaged 22 points per game this year.

ECHS entered the semi-final game as the second-place team with a 9-1 record.

Norwell District Secondary School and Wellington Heights Secondary School failed to secure a playoff berth this year.

In the semi-final, ECHS took an early lead. At the half, they were ahead 22-8.

The third quarter saw the Royals come out strong and look like a well-disciplined squad; however, they could not close the scoring gap.

At the end of the third quarter, the Royals were trailing 37-16.

The Royals’ defence put out a good effort in the final quarter, slowing down the Eagles and keeping them out of shooting range.

When the final buzzer sounded, ECHS left the court with a 45-23 win.

“We had a lot of growth on the team this season,” said Royals point guard Teá Bosiljevac after the semi-final game. “We played good throughout the season. In today’s game, I think the first half was pretty rough. I think we need to work a little on our communication. It was also our first time doing a full-court press, and I think that worked pretty well. We adjusted things for that on the court. We did better in the second half. All of the starters had been on the court for the full first half, so we were better after having a break.”

In the other District 4 senior girls’ semi-final game, Westside Secondary School defeated Erin District High School 43-24.

Westside and Emmanuel Christian will now go on to play for the District 4 senior girls’ championship.

