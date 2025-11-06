Current & Past Articles » Sports

Royals senior girls’ basketball season ends in semi-final match

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals senior girls’ basketball team completed their 2025 season with a semi-final game against the Emmanuel Christian High School (ECHS) Eagles on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The game took place in the gym at ECHS in Fergus.

After a good season that saw the Royals finish third with a 6-4 record, the teams moved into the District 4 playoffs. The Royals averaged 22 points per game this year.

ECHS entered the semi-final game as the second-place team with a 9-1 record.

Norwell District Secondary School and Wellington Heights Secondary School failed to secure a playoff berth this year.

In the semi-final, ECHS took an early lead. At the half, they were ahead 22-8.

The third quarter saw the Royals come out strong and look like a well-disciplined squad; however, they could not close the scoring gap.

At the end of the third quarter, the Royals were trailing 37-16.

The Royals’ defence put out a good effort in the final quarter, slowing down the Eagles and keeping them out of shooting range.

When the final buzzer sounded, ECHS left the court with a 45-23 win.

“We had a lot of growth on the team this season,” said Royals point guard Teá Bosiljevac after the semi-final game. “We played good throughout the season. In today’s game, I think the first half was pretty rough. I think we need to work a little on our communication. It was also our first time doing a full-court press, and I think that worked pretty well. We adjusted things for that on the court. We did better in the second half. All of the starters had been on the court for the full first half, so we were better after having a break.”

In the other District 4 senior girls’ semi-final game, Westside Secondary School defeated Erin District High School 43-24.

Westside and Emmanuel Christian will now go on to play for the District 4 senior girls’ championship.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Offering hot meals to those in need

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Times have not been easy on Canadians, as evidenced by the sharp increase in food bank use ...

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support