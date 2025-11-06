Current & Past Articles » General News

Seeback criticizes 2025 federal budget

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Government of Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, tabled its 2025 budget on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The budget includes $141 billion in new spending, offset by roughly $51 billion in cuts. The deficit comes in at $78 billion, nearly twice the Liberals’ projection in their most recent fiscal update. During the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, the Liberals projected the federal deficit for 2025-26 spending to be $42.2 billion.

Cuts in this year’s budget include about 40,000 public service jobs.

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, who represents the Conservative Party as Shadow Minister for Labour, didn’t mince words when discussing the 2025 federal budget.

“The Liberals’ 2025 Budget delivers the largest [non-pandemic] deficit in Canadian history at $78 billion. That means higher inflation and a higher cost of living for everyone,” said MP Seeback in a statement issued on Nov. 5.

“There’s nothing in this budget to make homes affordable or life easier for working families. It grows government, adds another bureaucracy, and pushes ahead with an EV mandate that hurts Ontario auto workers.”

MP Seeback said his party has called for bringing down the deficit and ending what he calls the “inflation tax” by reining in government spending.

He also suggested scrapping “hidden taxes” on food and fuel, including the industrial carbon tax, noting that these policies drive up the cost of steel, packaging, transportation, and everything Canadians buy. Seeback added that the federal government’s fuel standard tax adds 17 cents a litre to diesel and gas.

“Canadians work hard. Their government should too. Spend responsibly, keep costs down, and make life more affordable,” MP Seeback said. “Reluctantly, I will be voting against this budget.”

Debate on the budget will take place on Nov. 5, 6, 7, and 17 in the House of Commons.

The official vote on the budget is set for Nov. 17.



         

