Seven Bill Hill Scholarships awarded to students attending post-secondary schools

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The County of Dufferin has awarded seven local students with scholarships to help them pursue post-secondary education.

The seven students were recognized by the County of Dufferin and presented with the 2025 Bill Hill Scholarship during a special reception held at the Edelbrock Centre in Orangeville on July 9.

Three of the recipients – Ellery Graham, Aislinn Main and Daniel Milone – were graduates from Westside Secondary School. In the fall, Graham will be attending McMaster University for Nursing, Main will attend the University for Political Science, and Milone will attend Wilfred Laurier for Life Sciences.

Damien Bland-Bestward and Imogen Morgan, both graduates from Orangeville District Secondary School, also received the scholarship. Bland-Bestward will be attending Sheridan College for Electrical Techniques, and Morgan will be attending the University of Guelph for Psychology.

Centre Dufferin District High School’s Quinn Millsap was also a recipient and will be attending the University of Western Ontario for Engineering.

Quincy Bradley, who graduated from Columbia International College in Hamilton, received the grant and will be studying at Peking University in China for the Yuke program.

While addressing the recipients, Dufferin County Warden Janet Horner provided some advice to the students.

“If Bill were here, he would encourage you to live your life with courage. Take chances, stretch yourself and stand up for what you believe in. Keep involved in your community. Carry community work wherever you end up. And live well and love. Enjoy life, make new friends, have fun and experience the big world out there.”

The scholarship program was introduced by the County of Dufferin in 2014. It recognizes students who pursue post-secondary education and training in the areas of science and technology, business and social sciences, agriculture and environment studies, arts, and skilled trades.

Originally known as the Dufferin County Scholarship, the grant was renamed in 2018 to honour former council member and Warden Bill Hill. He is regarded as the driving force behind the development of the annual scholarship program.

In 2020, County Council approved adding two more scholarships, within the fields of study, dedicated to recognizing students who identify as Black, Indigenous, First Nations, Metis, Inuit, or Person of Colour.

The seven students selected to receive the Bill Hill Scholarship are awarded a one-time $2,500 grant.

For more information on the Bill Hill Scholarship Program, visit www.dufferincounty.ca.

