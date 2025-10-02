Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne council expresses concern over Strada Aggregates’ proposed quarry expansion

October 2, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne is preparing to submit its comments and concerns regarding the proposed expansion of the Strada Aggregate quarry.

During their meeting on Monday (Sept. 22), Coun. Walter Benotto asked to discuss communications from the Township of Melancthon regarding the Strada Aggregate quarry application.

In the communications, the Township of Melancthon informed the surrounding communities that they had been notified of the application submission by Strada Aggregates for a quarry operation within its existing 360–acre sand and gravel pit, and the 60-day commenting period under the Aggregate Resources Act (ARA) had commenced as of Sept. 11

Coun. Benotto raised concerns about the application, particularly the lack of information on how increasing traffic for the proposed operation would impact the Shelburne community.

“All of their traffic study was done in Melancthon; none of it concerned Shelburne at all. I’m quite concerned at some point we need to speak up about [County Rd.] 124, if that’s what they’re using, because that’s what they’re stressing in their traffic report,” said Benotto.

“We need to really make our concerns known regarding that, plus the fact we have people walking on the side of the road going to different stores. Even if we have a 40 [km/h speed limit], those are darn big trucks that’ll be coming down and a lot of them,” he added.

Denyse Morrissey, chief administrative officer for the Town of Shelburne, noted to council that staff members are in the process of preparing comments on the proposal. She also added that the Town of Shelburne has existing data from past traffic studies, which will be used to prepare the comments.

“We’re going to pull those files and update that data specific to Shelburne and the greater community,” said Morrissey. “We have been working on our bypass; we have additional data to the safety, noise, and the wear and tear on our roads that would be a cost for us.”

Strada Aggregate initially brought forward a presentation to Melancthon Council in October of 2021, which noted their intention to submit an application for a proposed quarry. The Strada Aggregate quarry was proposed to be constructed in an existing gravel pit, located in the area of 4th Line and County Rd. 17 in Melancthon, and designed to extract 2 million tonnes of aggregate while extending below the water table. 

The Town of Shelburne, as well as residents in Dufferin County, will have until Nov. 10 to submit their comments on the quarry application.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group donates $2,000 and 600 reusable bags to food bank

The Shelburne Ethnic Group organized a community fundraiser in support of the Shelburne Cupboard Food Bank and raised $2,000 on Aug. 17 at Grace Tipling ...

Four decades of serving the local community

Shelburne Home Hardware and Building Centre celebrates 40 years Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Past and present staff members, local dignitaries and ...

Local initiative provides essential supplies for students

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The start of a new school year is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time for families to ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support