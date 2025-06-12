Shelburne Cricket Club kicks off 2025 season with Gladiators-Knights game

June 12, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Cricket Club has started its fifth season with a lot of exciting action to be played on the pitch at KTH Park in Shelburne over the summer.

Action got underway on Saturday, June 7, with a match between the Gladiators and the Knights.

The Gladiators won the toss and elected to field. It was an inspired call given the conditions.

The Gladiators exploited a receptive pitch, taking wickets at roughly one per over.

Hisaan Siddiqui delivered a standout performance with a superb maiden five-wicket haul, dismantling the Knights’ top and middle order.

The Knights never recovered, collapsing to just 60 all-out in under 20 overs.

In response, Abhay Pratap, who received the Player of the League Award in 2024, anchored the chase with an unbeaten 41, guiding the Gladiators to a six-wicket victory with overs to spare.

Hisaan was awarded Man of the Match for his match-turning spell.

The second game of the weekend saw the Warriors and the Samurais face off at KTH Park.

The Warriors elected to bat.

Samir Patel blazed through the Samurai attack, scoring 97 before being caught and bowled in the 22nd over. His explosive innings powered the Warriors to a total of 160.

The Samurais’ chase was shaky from the start, though Captain Vikas showed grit with 40 out of their meagre 91.

In the end, the Warriors sealed a convincing 69-run wicket.

Patel was awarded Man of the Match.

