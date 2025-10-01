Shelburne Food Bank continues to turn community support into meaningful action

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

As we move out of the spring season, we have been reminded once again just how the Shelburne community continues to show up in support of the local food bank. Over the past few weeks, we have seen that support firsthand through recent events that have helped raise both awareness and contributions for the work we do.

McHappy Day on May 6 was a great example of community support. McDonald’s once again offered a portion of the day’s proceeds to support the food bank, and we were happy to have volunteers there throughout the day helping out.

Several time slots were filled, and it was encouraging to see people willing to give their time, even for an hour, to support the cause. Events like this show how local businesses and community members can work together in a simple but meaningful way.

Also on May 6, the Freezer Fest event hosted by the Make It Sweet truck came to the food bank to serve ice cream to our and Family Transition Place’s clients, along with volunteers. It was a nice way to add a bit of enjoyment to the day, and everyone who attended appreciated it. Donations were also collected during the event, helping to support the food bank further. It was a great turnout and a reminder of how thoughtful events can have a positive impact on the community.

In addition to these events, we were fortunate to receive several generous donations from local businesses and organizations throughout May and June. On May 11, Giant Tiger donated $1,000 to the food bank. On May 20, the Orangeville & Shelburne Lions Club made a generous $4,000 contribution. The following day, Scotiabank celebrated the grand opening of its Shelburne branch with a $1,000 donation to the food bank. On June 12, TransAlta also contributed $1,000 in support of our work. These generous gifts help us continue providing essential food and services to individuals and families throughout our community.

Support like this helps us continue to provide food to individuals and families in our community who need it most. The need for our service is ongoing, and for many, the food bank has become an important part of getting through difficult times. Community-driven events like these play an important role in what we do. They remind people that the food bank is not just a place, but a network of people who care, with local businesses, volunteers and residents all working together toward the same goal of giving back to the community.

The Shelburne Food Bank was also pleased to take part in the Compass Run for Food, held by the Compass Community Church at Island Lake Conservation Centre on June 13. Each year, this event has generously supported our food bank through funds raised during the run. In return, we were happy to send volunteers to help out and be part of the day, and it has always been a great way to stay connected with members in our community.

This year, the food bank contributed to the event by handing out popsicles to participants. We are very grateful to Chapman’s Ice Cream for donating the popsicles for the event. Small contributions like this help make the day more enjoyable for participants and are a great example of how businesses and community members continue to support the initiative!

The Compass Run is especially important as we move into the summer months. While many think of food banks as busiest during the winter, demand for support does not decrease as the weather gets warmer. Events like this help us continue to help without interruption.

We are thankful for the continued support from individuals, businesses, and volunteers who contribute in so many different ways. Whether it’s through attending events, making donations or giving their time, every effort helps. It’s this kind of ongoing support that allows us to keep serving the community week after week.

We are grateful to everyone who took part in the COMPASS Run for Food or supported the food bank in any way they could. These events are not only helpful from a fundraising perspective, but also a great way to stay connected to the community.

Thank you to our community for your ongoing support!

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