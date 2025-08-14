Shelburne Golf Club hosts junior qualifier for Ontario Championship

Written By Brian Lockhart

Junior golfers from around the province arrived at the Shelburne Golf & Country Club to play a qualifying round in a bid to make the cut to go to the Ontario U17 championships.

The qualifier took place on Thursday, Aug. 7, and it was a perfect day for golf, with bright sunny skies and a nice temperature for being out in the open.

The Shelburne Club has hosted a Junior qualifier for several years at its popular course.

Arriving from all over Ontario, 81 Junior golfers competed in the event.

“This is a Golf Ontario, under-17, boys and girls qualifier for the Ontario championship,” explained Shelburne Golf & Country Club general manager Megan Young. “We have golfers here from all over Ontario. There are some from Ottawa, Toronto, Mississauga, even Sudbury. We are one of five courses they qualify at. If the boys finish in the top eight here, they go on to the championship. The top five girls will also go on to the championship.”

These young people are talented golfers. The top players are expected to finish around par for the course.

“Today is a double tee start tournament, it’s a cross-over start,” Megan explained during the qualifier on Aug. 7. “They tee off at hole number 1 and hole number 10. We’ve done this for several years. We’ve always held a junior qualifier ever since I’ve been here.”

CPGA Golf Pro at the club, Jaymond Woods, works with a lot of junior golfers in the club’s junior program.

“Once the golfers are out there, the tournament kind of runs on its own,” Woods explained. “We do a lot of prep work to make sure that the course is in top condition. We make sure the greens are running the way they should, the Tee blocks are cut properly, tree limbs are cut to make it look really good and the course is playing really nice. On the day of the tournament, we are ensuring the kids have a nice quiet round out there with no distractions.”

The Ontario U17 Championship will take place at Timber Ridge Golf Course in Brighton on Aug 19-21.

