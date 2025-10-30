Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Golf & Country Club celebrates 50th anniversary

October 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

When Sam Young first laid eyes on a small golf course just north of Shelburne, he knew it had the potential to become something great.

The original course on County Road 124 was just six holes. It was later expanded to include a full nine holes.

Sam purchased the golf course in 1975 and started preparing to expand it to a full 18 holes.

He worked at an office in his basement, laying out a diagram of the property and carefully planning where all the fairways and greens would be.

After buying more property to the east, the course was expanded to 18 holes, with further expansion on the north side to include a putting green and driving range.

The Clubhouse was renovated, and a new addition was added several years ago.

Sam passed away in April 2024, but his legacy continues as his family still runs the Club.

Sam’s daughter, Megan Gupta-Young, is the Club’s General Manager. His son, Brooks, is the course superintendent.

Sam was well known for his work with junior golfers, and he took great pride in helping them develop their skills.

“This is a huge occasion for us,” Megan said during a gathering to celebrate the Club’s 50th anniversary. “Fifty years of operating a business is a real achievement. I’m so proud of my mom (Mary) and my dad, who’s no longer here. From humble beginnings, my dad built this golf course by himself with his backhoe. It wasn’t an easy ride, operating a business can be very challenging.”

Megan praised her staff for their hard work and mentioned they all live nearby.

“Dad bought it as a nine-hole course,” Megan explained. “When it first opened in 1961, it was a six-hole course. My dad planned this golf course in our basement. He had the vision, and he could look at the map and see how he wanted to plan his golf course. He was able to integrate the old nine with the new nine to make 18 holes.”

The Club has become a popular place not only for golf, but also for events and weddings.

After 50 years as a successful golf course, Megan said they plan to continue for another 50 years. 



         

Categories

