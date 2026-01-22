Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Library offers free passes to the ROM

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Are you looking for an indoor activity this winter? Why not visit the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) for free?

Patrons of the Shelburne Public Library can now borrow passes to the ROM. One pass allows a group of up to four people entrance and is valid for general museum admission and special exhibitions.

Featured exhibitions include:

• Sharks – this family-friendly exhibition invites you to uncover fresh perspectives, groundbreaking research, and the astounding diversity of this ancient group of fishes.

• Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 – Powerful, inspiring, and enlightening, the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition invites viewers into a world of extraordinary images and visual storytelling.

Visit the Shelburne Public Library today to borrow a pass, then head out for some educational fun with family and friends. Please note that you will need to bring the pass, your physical library card, the checkout receipt, and proof of ID to the ROM.

Books are just the beginning of the resources we provide at Shelburne Public Library, and all you need is a library card.

Staff Pick of the Week: Go As A River by Shelley Read

In this Goodreads nominee for Favourite Historical Fiction 2023, 17-year-old Victoria Nash runs the household on her family’s peach farm in the small ranch town of Iola, Colorado — the sole surviving female in a family of troubled men. Wilson Moon is a young drifter with a mysterious past, displaced from his tribal land but determined to live as he chooses.

Victoria’s chance encounter with Wil on a street corner profoundly alters both of their young lives, igniting as much passion as danger. When tragedy strikes, Victoria leaves the only life she has ever known, fleeing into the nearby mountains. Taking shelter in a small hut, she struggles to survive in the wilderness, with no clear notion of what her future will be. As the seasons change, she also charts the changes in herself, finding in the natural world the strength and meaning that set her on a quest to regain all that she has lost, even as the Gunnison River rises to submerge her homeland—its ranches, farms, and the beloved peach orchard that has been in her family for generations.

Inspired by true events surrounding the destruction of the town of Iola in the 1960s, Go as a River is a story of deeply held love in the midst of hardship and loss, but also of finding courage, resilience, friendship, and finally, home—where least expected. This stunning debut explores what it means to lead your life as if it were a river—gathering and flowing, finding a way forward even when the river is dammed.

Why Shannon recommends it: “Strength, I had learned, was like this littered forest floor, built of small triumphs and infinite blunders, sunny hours followed by sudden storms that tore it all down. We are one and all alike if for no other reason than the excruciating and beautiful way we grow piece by unpredictable piece, falling, pushing from the debris, rising again, and hoping for the best,” writes Shelley Read in Go As A River.

After describing my reading tastes to the staff at Cedar Canoe Books in Huntsville, they recommended this book, and they nailed it! The lyrical writing, compassionate storytelling, female resilience and courage, all set amid the beauty and wilderness of the Colorado mountains, had me completely engrossed. I am always delighted to discover that the book that just swept me away was a debut novel, and I look forward to reading more of Shelley Read’s work.



         

