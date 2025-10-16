Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Library to celebrate outgoing CEO, shares recommended read

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Shelburne Public Library CEO Rose Dotten’s retirement celebration, recognizing her contributions and dedication to local literacy, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m.  Save the date!

After a wonderful 17 years, CEO Rose Dotten is retiring. Join the library in celebrating her at a come-and-go tea at the library. More details will follow. 

While your presence is more than enough, Rose would delight in a division of a plant from your gardens for her own. There will also be an opportunity to recognize Rose’s retirement by donating to her Book Fund, and donors will be recognized with a bookplate in a new library book.

Don’t forget to stop by next week to meet the library’s new CEO, Shannon McGrady! Shannon is eager to meet all our patrons and excited to be a part of this wonderful library community

Recommended Read

Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert: Gilbert digs deep into her own generative process to share her wisdom and unique perspective about creativity. With profound empathy and radiant generosity, she offers potent insights into the mysterious nature of inspiration. She asks us to embrace our curiosity and let go of needless suffering. She shows us how to tackle what we most love, and how to face down what we most fear. She discusses the attitudes, approaches, and habits we need in order to live our most creative lives. Balancing between soulful spirituality and cheerful pragmatism, Gilbert encourages us to uncover the “strange jewels” that are hidden within each of us. Whether we are looking to write a book, make art, find new ways to address challenges in our work, embark on a dream long deferred, or simply infuse our everyday lives with more mindfulness and passion, Big Magic cracks open a world of wonder and joy.

Why Jade Recommends It

It’s not often I find myself connecting with non-fiction, so when I do, I make sure to slow down and savour it. The author asks us to connect with our creativity for the pure joy of being creative, and not for profit or “because we should,” but just because we want to. It’s a helpful reminder that we all need these creative outlets and really invites us to consider the importance in doing so. Those who enjoyed Wintering by Katherine May might enjoy this one particularly.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support