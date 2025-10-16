Shelburne Library to celebrate outgoing CEO, shares recommended read

October 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

Shelburne Public Library CEO Rose Dotten’s retirement celebration, recognizing her contributions and dedication to local literacy, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. Save the date!

After a wonderful 17 years, CEO Rose Dotten is retiring. Join the library in celebrating her at a come-and-go tea at the library. More details will follow.

While your presence is more than enough, Rose would delight in a division of a plant from your gardens for her own. There will also be an opportunity to recognize Rose’s retirement by donating to her Book Fund, and donors will be recognized with a bookplate in a new library book.

Don’t forget to stop by next week to meet the library’s new CEO, Shannon McGrady! Shannon is eager to meet all our patrons and excited to be a part of this wonderful library community

Recommended Read

Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert: Gilbert digs deep into her own generative process to share her wisdom and unique perspective about creativity. With profound empathy and radiant generosity, she offers potent insights into the mysterious nature of inspiration. She asks us to embrace our curiosity and let go of needless suffering. She shows us how to tackle what we most love, and how to face down what we most fear. She discusses the attitudes, approaches, and habits we need in order to live our most creative lives. Balancing between soulful spirituality and cheerful pragmatism, Gilbert encourages us to uncover the “strange jewels” that are hidden within each of us. Whether we are looking to write a book, make art, find new ways to address challenges in our work, embark on a dream long deferred, or simply infuse our everyday lives with more mindfulness and passion, Big Magic cracks open a world of wonder and joy.

Why Jade Recommends It

It’s not often I find myself connecting with non-fiction, so when I do, I make sure to slow down and savour it. The author asks us to connect with our creativity for the pure joy of being creative, and not for profit or “because we should,” but just because we want to. It’s a helpful reminder that we all need these creative outlets and really invites us to consider the importance in doing so. Those who enjoyed Wintering by Katherine May might enjoy this one particularly.

