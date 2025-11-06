Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Library to hold bereavement workshop and book sale/silent auction

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Did you know your library card gets you access to PressReader – a digital newsstand featuring thousands of newspapers and magazines from all over the world and in more than 60 languages? You can stay informed, educated, and entertained all from the comfort of your home. 

Newspapers include The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, The Wall Street Journal, and so many more. Magazines include Rolling Stone, Good Housekeeping, History, The New Yorker, and, you guessed it, so many more. All you need is a library card!

Upcoming events:

Thursday, Nov. 6, 6 to 7 p.m. – Butterfly Bereavement Workshop with Bethell Hospice. Registration preferred.

Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (bidding ends at 3:30 p.m.) – Shelburne Public Library’s Annual Silent Auction & Book Sale

Recommended Read:

Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson: Thirty-six hours after being attacked, Jet wakes in the hospital to grim news that a bone fragment is putting pressure on her brain’s arterial wall and will cause a fatal hemorrhage. Jet has two choices: surgery with a slim chance of survival or use her last week to find her murderer. Knowing she’s going to die either way, Jet foregoes surgery and tests all of her limits in the name of justice.

Why Jade Recommends it: I’m going to preface this staff pick by saying it’s a creepy thriller, perfect for this time of year, but you’re going to have to suspend your disbelief while reading this one, starting on page one. Now that we have that out of the way, Jet is racing the clock to find out who her potential murderer is, and like in most thrillers, everyone in her immediate circle has a motive! Without giving much more away, it’s a classic motive that comes out of left field, driving this one; you may see it coming, or you may not. If you’ve enjoyed any of Jeneva Rose’s books (The Perfect Marriage, You Shouldn’t Have Come Here, One of Us is Dead), you’ll likely enjoy this one.



         

Categories

