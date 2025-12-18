Shelburne man wins $100,000 in LOTTARIO draw, after winning over $1 million last year

A Shelburne man must be doing something right.

Bogdan Karwowski, 62, recently won $100,000 in a LOTTARIO draw, but this isn’t his first big win.

Last April, Karwowski won a LOTTARIO jackpot of over $1 million. After the big win, he’s continued playing the lottery, and it’s really paid off.

Karwowski matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in their exact order in the Nov. 15 LOTTARIO draw to win the $100,000.

“Bogdan, who works as a truck driver, has been a loyal lottery player with OLG for over 30 years — and he’s no stranger to winning big,” reads a press release from OLG on Dec. 16. “In April 2024, he won a LOTTARIO jackpot worth $1,032,525.40. Now, he’s delighted to celebrate another incredible win.”

Reflecting back on finding out about the $100,000 win, he said, “I checked my ticket on my phone and thought, ‘Oh wow, I won again!’”

“I told my wife right away and we were both in disbelief. We shared the news with our kids, who were both so happy,” Karwowski said with a smile.

He plans to put his winnings toward a well-deserved vacation in Mexico with his wife, family, and friends.

The winning ticket was purchased at Conwinience Store on Centennial Road in Orangeville.

