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Shelburne Minor Baseball to conclude season with Gala Day Tournament 

August 13, 2026   ·   0 Comments


Written By Chris Perrotte

Minor baseball in Shelburne will soon conclude for the year. 

The Shelburne Minor Baseball Association (SMBA) season, which runs for 13 weeks from May to August, will wrap up with a Gala Day Tournament on Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hyland Park in Shelburne. 

With 21 teams and more than 230 players, the season-ender will feature senior and junior divisions competing for championship titles. With five baseball diamonds at Hyland Park, all divisions can play on the same night.

The tournament gets underway Aug. 11, with the junior division’s four teams, featuring players ages 8 to 11, competing in a double-elimination tournament that continues through Saturday, Aug. 15. The senior division, for players ages 12 to 16, features three teams competing in a round-robin format. Advancement to the championship game will be determined by wins, with runs scored serving as the tiebreaker if necessary.

In addition to baseball games, the Gala Day Tournament will also have a BBQ, face painting, a photo booth and other activities. 

“There are so many rewarding aspects to running the league, hearing the bats crack, the players cheering and encouraging each other, seeing the cars arrive every week with young players in their too-big jerseys, and our older players walking in with their backpacks full of equipment,” said SMBA President Amanda Philip. “We have a father and his young sons lining the diamonds every week, and parents coaching their children’s teams, which will be memories they’ll have for a lifetime.” 

SMBA players will have one more opportunity to showcase how their skills have improved over the season. 

In a friendly atmosphere, the SMBA welcomes players of all ages who love the game, whether they are new to playing ball or not. The SMBA focuses on fun, teamwork and skill-building. 

Throughout the season, players have the opportunity to develop their baseball skills, build confidence and form friendships with teammates.

The league also relies on volunteers who help run the season behind the scenes.

“Running the league is a lot of work, and we are always looking for volunteers for pre-season and behind-the-scenes tasks.  It is a labour of love which we happily take on so Shelburne has a baseball league for families in town and the surrounding areas,” said SMBA President Amanda Philip.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the Gala Day Tournament and BBQ event can express their interest via email: smba.admin@shelburneminorbaseball.ca



         

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