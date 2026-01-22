Current & Past Articles » Headline News

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

January 22, 2026

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the Lucknow Lancers for the Face-Off for Cancer fundraising game on Friday, Jan. 16.

The special night raised funds for the oncology department at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC).

In addition to an exciting hockey game, the night featured a silent auction, a Muskies special jersey auction, a fish toss, and lots of fun at the Booster Club, serving beverages.

Between periods, the Shelburne Wolves U8 division played a mini game and showed off their skills.

The event was sponsored by Crewson Insurance Brokers and Dufferin Mutual.

“Tonight is called Face-Off for Cancer. It is a charity hockey game where the proceeds go to the Headwaters Health Care Centre oncology department,” explained Jennifer Crewson from Crewson Insurance Brokers. “This is a regular-season game. Crewson Insurance and Dufferin Mutual are the presenting sponsors tonight.”

Hospitals in Ontario rely on donations to fund capital equipment, and events like this are important to their fundraising efforts.

“Events like this are the only way we can get the equipment to give to our doctors and nurses to provide care. Every piece of equipment in the hospital is funded through donors,” explained HHCC CEO K.C. Carruthers. “Tonight in particular is helping our oncology department. We do screening, testing, diagnosis, chemotherapy, and surgery, and all of the equipment for that care comes through donations from events like this. We couldn’t do what we do without community events. We raise between $1 and $2 million a year from community events like [this one] here in Shelburne and throughout Dufferin County.”

The Muskies won Friday night’s game 5-1. 

They took an early 2-0 first-period lead on two goals from Keith Palmer.

Lucknow’s only goal of the game came midway through the second period. 

Shelburne’s Cart Leroux scored with 3:49 left on the clock in the second frame, making it 3-1.

The Muskies wrapped up the game with two third-period goals from Didier Koenigs and Sean Caruso, who scored unassisted with 54 seconds remaining on the clock. The final score was 5-1.

Shelburne goalie Dominic Marquis played the full 60 minutes in net for the Muskies.



         

Categories

