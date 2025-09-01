Shelburne Public Library encourages the community to attend upcoming local events

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

Save the date for these engaging events!

TD Summer Reading Club Kick-off Party – Friday, July 3 from 11 to 3 p.m.

Join the library and the Museum of Dufferin for crafts, games, and lots of fun! No registration required.

Grand opening of Fiddle Park- Sunday, July 12 at 6 p.m.

This family-friendly event has something for everyone, including live music, face painting, button making, and even marshmallow roasting! Find the library team with more fun activities in the pavilion.

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur – Sunday, August 23 at 1 p.m. at the Foley Barn

Join us as we celebrate Mulmur’s 175th anniversary in literary style. Featuring best-selling authors Terry Fallis, Lindwood Barclay, and Heather Marshall. Tickets are $40 and available at BookLore and Shelburne Public Library. A portion of ticket sales will assist with the renovation of the Honeywood Arena.

Recommended Read of the Week

The Shelburne Public Library’s staff pick this week, selected by Molly, is Hooked by Asako Yuzuki

Look, we all know friendship can be a minefield. Growing up, you may have found the social rules to affect you in at least one of three ways: comforting, an absolute mystery, or utterly arbitrary. This is the experience conveyed in Asako Yuzuki’s ‘Hooked’, where two women, professionally successful in their own ways, cross paths thanks to what else: the internet. A little on the whimsical-sociopathic side, this story exaggerates tropes and truths we can see every day in our interactions with others, particularly if we are women.

Ms. Yuzuki’s prose has the concrete minimalist style of Hemingway, where characters seem to arrive all at once, and the reader can easily see themselves or others mirrored in that characterization. A fast-paced, modern thriller, Hooked also takes a few pages to wax poetic on a particular fish species, which mirrors her observations on human behaviour. Cinematic descriptions, excellent menus, and all the varying beauty Japan has to offer round out this powerhouse of a story.

-This weekly article was submitted by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.

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