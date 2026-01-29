Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library launches Teen Advisory Board, shares Young Adult Pick of the Week

January 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Recent research shows that Gen Zs (teens and young adults) are the loneliest generation despite being the most connected. This is largely fueled by time spent indoors and online which has led to a reduction in-person socializing and the deeper connections that are formed when we connect off screen.  

We are excited to announce that we have launched a Teen Advisory Board (TAB) to help engage youth and empower them to become leaders in our community. Members of TAB help plan fun events for teens – thereby increasing the opportunities for social connection – and advise on our young adult collection, ensuring our books reflect the diversity of our community. 

Not only does participation on our Teen Advisory Board provide volunteer hours (a high school requirement), but it builds key life skills including leadership, communication, and teamwork skills. 

Our next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. A special thank you to Pizza Pizza for helping us help teens by providing pizza for our monthly meetings. 

YA (Young Adult) Pick of the Week

You asked for more graphic novels and we listened. The very popular Witch Hat Atelier Series by Kamome Shirahama is coming to our shelves soon!

A beautifully illustrated story about a girl who longs for magic in her life and learns that, on the inside, she already is what she wishes she could be. Reminiscent of Studio Ghibli, this lushly-drawn story has captured the hearts of fantasy fans worldwide.

In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: She wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch… until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she’s never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody “knows” might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem…



         

