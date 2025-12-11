Shelburne Public Library raises over $2,000 at annual silent auction, book sale

The hearts of Shelburne Public Library staff are certainly full after seeing the community show up in full force for its Annual Silent Auction & Book Sale.

The library received 232 donations, had over 300 people attend, and raised $175 from a book sale, and over $2,000 (final amount TBD) from its silent auction.

These funds will enhance the library’s collection for all ages and are greatly appreciated. “We couldn’t do it without the generous donations of local businesses and patrons, our staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to organize and stage the items, and you, the buyers. Thank you from your library,” reads a statement from the Shelburne Library.

“We also want to give a special shout out to Book Basket Creator Extraordinaire, Trudy. Trudy curates each SPL book basket and creates a stunning array each year. Bravo!”

Staff Pick of the Week:

First Born: A Memoir by Lauren Christensen: Christensen is an editor in New York City, who starts documenting her motherhood journey as soon as she learns she is pregnant with her first child. While experiencing the throes of maternal joy, she is simultaneously watching her beloved grandfather move towards his death, and grappling with the complicated relationship she has with her own mother. Then, unexpectedly, she is faced with the reality of having to terminate her pregnancy due to genetic complications – being told by her doctor that “either one of you dies or both of you die.” While processing this devastating news, and still having to endure the birth of her baby, Christensen is left leaning on the support of her family while figuring out how she can possibly continue living following this kind of loss.

Why Amy Recommends it: This memoir is absolutely heartbreaking – my heart was clenched tight the entire time I was reading it. Yet it so beautifully depicts the vastness and vulnerability of a mother’s love for her child (long before they are born), and the intricacies of life, death and family. I also think it’s an incredibly courageous story to share, given how many mothers experience such losses, and so that others may also understand how deeply a person is altered after such loss.

