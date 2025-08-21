Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read

You all blew us away at the Shelburne Library with the response to the Adult Summer Reading Challenge. Winners and stats will be announced next week. On top of that, we have an outstanding lineup of Fall programming for you, so stay tuned for that.

Recommended read

The Bright Years by Sarah Damoff:  This is a family saga that explores the way family relationships are altered over the course of many years, as hidden secrets and struggles come to light – such as a son given up for adoption, and an alcohol addiction. The book is broken into 3 sections, with each told from the perspective of a different member of the Bright family: mother Lillian; father Ryan; and their daughter Georgette, who has witnessed the rise and fall of her parents’ marriage, and who now struggles with some of the aftermath in her own life.

 Why Amy recommends it: This is a heart wrenching story that deals with some heavy content, which may not appeal to everyone. But I was drawn in to the characters and their true-to-life struggles, which are so often kept hidden in people’s private lives. In particular, I enjoyed the way each character grappled with what they wanted for their lives, and how they found ways to reconstruct their relationships with one another, in order to find happiness. It’s a beautifully written story if you want to get into your feelings.



         

