Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read

July 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

Upcoming Events

Summer Reading 2025 is upon us! People of all ages can still register on Beanstack for their respective Summer Reading Challenges. Do you have questions on how to get started? Contact the Shelburne Public Library at 519-925-2168 or email frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca.

On Saturday, July 12, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the library will host the PJ & Pancake Party! Miss Britt will be cooking up a storm again this year, and we know you won’t want to miss it! It’s also a great opportunity to ask any questions you have about our Summer Reading programs and Beanstack!

On Aug. 10, the Authors in the Hills of Mulmur. An afternoon of History, Mystery and Mayhem with authors Kath Jonathon (The Resistance Painter), Bianca Marais (A Most Puzzling Murder), and Sue Hincenbergs (The Retirement Plan) will take place. Tickets are $40 and available at BookLore, Shelburne Public Library, and the Township of Mulmur. Shelburne Public Library can accept cash or e-transfers as payment.

Recommended read

“Hidden Nature” by Nora Roberts: Surviving a near-fatal shooting, injured Maryland Natural Resources Police officer Sloan Cooper moves back to her hometown and investigates mysterious disappearances across three states with some help from the new man in her life.

Why Rose recommends it: Nora Roberts is an author who is able to write well across genres. I enjoy her “In Death” series written as J.D. Robb, and have come to enjoy her standalones as well. Some of you may be familiar with Roberts as a result of her more gentle and well-known romance series, but I warn you, Hidden Nature is not one of those.

Hidden Nature amplifies the grit of the “In Death” series 10-fold as we learn bit by bit that Sloan suspects there is a serial killer on the loose. There is a very interesting and loving relationship that is juxtaposed with very sinister characters, which is a new twist for Roberts.

Readers Comments (0)