Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read

August 7, 2025   ·   0 Comments

UPCOMING EVENTS

Our favourite event of Summer is finally here! This Sunday, Aug. 10 you can join us in a barn, on a farm, in the beautiful hills of Mulmur for our annual Authors in the Hills of Mulmur event. The afternoon promises History, Mystery and Mayhem with authors Kath Jonathon (The Resistance Painter), Bianca Marais (A Most Puzzling Murder), and Sue Hincenbergs (The Retirement Plan). Tickets are $40 and include an outstanding array of refreshments and tasty treats, including a deliciously creamy surprise this year! You can buy tickets at BookLore, Shelburne Public Library, and the Township of Mulmur. Shelburne Public Library can accept cash or e-transfers as payment.

 We still have 3 weeks left in the Adult and Teen Summer Reading Challenges, so keep up the great momentum logging your reading and earning badges. Don’t forget you will be entered in to a draw for a personal pan pizza each week you log a book! Questions on how to get in on the fun? Give us a call at 519-925-2168 or email frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Recommended read

Lola in the Mirror by Trent Dalton – A girl and her mother have been on the run for sixteen years, from police and the monster they left in their kitchen with a knife in his throat. They’ve found themselves a home inside a van with four flat tires, parked in a scrapyard by the edge of the Brisbane River. The girl has no name because names are dangerous when you’re on the run. But the girl has a dream. A vision of a life as an artist of international acclaim. There’s only one person who can help make her dreams come true. That person is Lola and she carries all the answers. But to find Lola, the girl must first look in the mirror.

 Why Molly Recommends it: If you enjoyed Alice in Wonderland as a child, and have come to grips with the gritty nature of our present, Lola in the Mirror is a book you might need to read. Our heroine doesn’t know her name, and as such isn’t really connected to many people, aside from her mother who won’t tell her what that name is. Her only friend is an oddly recognizable reflection of an older woman, Lola, in an upside-down broken mirror. From the very first chapter, we are dropped down the rabbit hole into an underground we don’t want to admit exists, and follow the main character to her true identity. While at some point, it does become obvious, I really enjoy Dalton’s characters and his commitment to them. He shows a versatility in relating difficult topics with a tongue in cheek flair. Dramatic and thrilling, this book also offers a little cheesy romance and excellent descriptions of the locations for each scene.



         

