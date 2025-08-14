Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read

August 14, 2025

UPCOMING EVENTS

Another outstanding turnout for Authors in the Hills of Mulmur last weekend, supported by your local library. It was a great afternoon full of conversation and treats.

We still have two weeks left in the Adult and Teen Summer Reading Challenges, so keep up the great momentum by logging your reading and earning badges. Don’t forget, you will be entered into a draw for a personal pan pizza each week you log a book! Questions on how to get in on the fun? Give us a call at 519-925-2168 or email frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Recommended read

She Didn’t See It Coming by Shari Lapena When a beloved wife and mother disappears, a luxurious condo building transforms into a potential crime scene, and the investigation begins. Can the detectives find her before it’s too late?

Why Jade Recommends it: The last couple of Lapena books didn’t hold my attention like I’ve come to expect, so I went into this one hesitantly. I was pleasantly surprised to be immediately drawn into this disappearance case.

With no shortage of suspects, I asked myself: Was it the “chance” encounter with a stranger or his sociopathic wife that resulted in her disappearance? Is her suddenly weak husband putting on a show for the police? What is the deal with her sister’s wildly strange online true crime sleuth persona? Everyone in Bryden’s seemingly perfect life has a dark side, and none of them should be trusted. This is domestic thriller fiction in its truest form, and makes for a solid dark summer read.

