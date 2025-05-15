Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read this week

UPCOMING EVENTS

The Shelburne Public Library has some exciting events for adults coming up in the next few weeks.

On June 17 at 6 p.m. the Museum of Dufferin is presenting Real or Robot: How archives & libraries are using AI, at the Shelburne Public Library.

On June 22 at 1 p.m., the Shelburne Public Library will have An Afternoon with Claire Cameron, co-hosted by Small Town Big Ideas (STBI).

On Aug. 10 the Shelburne Public Library will host Authors in the Hills of Mulmur! Save the date, details to come.

Please register for any of the above events by calling the library at 519-925-2168 or by visiting its website at www.shelburnelibrary.ca.

Recommended read:

The Keeper by Charles Martin: Reeling from the loss of his mentor Bones, Murphy Shepherd must lead a desperate global mission to rescue the kidnapped daughters of his friend, the vice president. His mission at hand takes place while battling a dark trafficking network tied to sinister political ambitions.

Why Rose recommends it: When I read a remark by the publisher that said this series is like combining James Patterson and Colleen Hoover, I have to admit I was intrigued. Murphy Shepard is a strong character, both physically and morally, and when faced with the monumental task of returning kidnapped persons with little to no recognition, the reader can’t help but feel compelled to find out just how he’s going to do it. The underlying spirituality in this Christian Fiction novel adds depth to the story by making readers consider some of life’s more significant questions against this high-stakes backdrop.

