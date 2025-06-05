Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read this week

June 5, 2025   ·   0 Comments

UPCOMING EVENTS

The Shelburne Public Library has exciting events for adults coming up over the next few weeks.

• June 17 at 6 p.m. – Real or Robot: How archives & libraries are using AI, presented by Museum of Dufferin

• June 22 at 1 p.m. – An Afternoon with Claire Cameron. Co-hosted with CanHist/STBI.

• Aug. 10 – Authors in the Hills of Mulmur. Save the date, more details to come!

Please register for any of the above events by calling the Shelburne Library at 519-925-2168 or by visiting its website at www.shelburnelibrary.ca

The library is also gearing up for its Summer Reading program, so get ready for another summer of reading, activities, and prizes. We will have reading challenges for readers of all ages; from kids to teens to adults, there will be fun for everyone. Stay tuned for more details.

Recommended read: 

Victorian Psycho by Virginia Feito:  In Grim Wolds, England, Winifred Notty takes on the role of governess at Ensor House, where she must navigate the twisted dynamics of the dysfunctional Pounds family while suppressing her own violent past. As Christmas approaches, she plans sinister gifts for her charges, revealing her true nature.

Why Molly recommends it: This is one of those books I judged immediately by its cover, as it brings to mind ‘American Psycho’: an all-American tale whose serial killer anti-hero is wholly the product of his upbringing and environment. Enter: Winifred Notty. She is eager for her new governess appointment to go well, despite the barely concealed, roiling darkness beneath her skin. The setting is Christmastide, England; a time of ghost stories, propriety and secrets revealed. Told with Dickensian undertones, B movie level gore and hilarious lines concerning what women ‘should be like,’ this book has the makings of a terrifying classic. Victorian Psycho is a book which holds many mirrors designed to reflect our deepest, darkest, societal evils and how each moment of our history writes our own story as we grow.



         

