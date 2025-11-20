Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, services, recommended read

November 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Our Silent Auction and Book Sale are almost here. We are still accepting new or gently used items in excellent condition. Please contact the library to inquire about donating. All funds raised go back into your library. 

We hope to see you on Dec. 6.

Last week, we told you about Ancestry Library Edition, and this week, we want to highlight another fantastic service you can access from the comfort of your home.

LinkedIn Learning provides access to high-quality video courses taught by real-world industry experts. You can upgrade your technology, creative, and business skills, and earn certifications. With thousands of courses to choose from, LinkedIn learning is your destination for lifelong learning, and all you need to get started is a library card. 

Recommended read: 

The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness by Jonathan Haidt.

In The Anxious Generation, social psychologist Jonathan Haidt lays out the facts about the epidemic of teen mental illness that hit many countries at the same time. He then investigates the nature of childhood, including why children need play and independent exploration to mature into competent, thriving adults. 

Haidt shows how the “play-based childhood” began to decline in the 1980s and was finally wiped out by the arrival of the “phone-based childhood” in the early 2010s. He presents more than a dozen mechanisms by which this “great rewiring of childhood” has interfered with children’s social and neurological development, covering everything from sleep deprivation to attention fragmentation, addiction, loneliness, social contagion, social comparison, and perfectionism.

Why Shannon recommends it: Parenting can be difficult, and with children’s ease of access to social media and their rapid consumption of mass amounts of information and curated content (thanks to algorithms), it is even harder. 

As parents, we want to empower our children to make healthy choices and live happy lives, but it can be difficult to know where to start, especially when it comes to smartphones and social media. 

In The Anxious Generation, Haidt explains the negative impact of a phone-based childhood and what we can do to bring back a play-based childhood. 

My biggest takeaway from Haidt’s research was that we overprotect children in the physical world and underprotect them online. 

Fun fact – Haidt’s research helped inspire schools all over North America, including right here in Shelburne, to go phone-free.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Offering hot meals to those in need

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Times have not been easy on Canadians, as evidenced by the sharp increase in food bank use ...

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support