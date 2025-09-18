Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news, ongoing programs, weekly read

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

We are pleased to announce that Shannon McGrady is our new CEO, replacing Rose, who is retiring this month. Shannon brings a wealth of experience and community spirit to her new position with us. 

We look forward to welcoming Shannon on site, on Oct. 18. For further information, check out our website at shelburnelibrary.ca.

Library Card Sign Up & Renewal Month

New patrons can register for a library card with us to be entered into a draw for a Kobo Clara! If you live in Shelburne, Amaranth, Melancthon, Mono, or Mulmur, you’re entitled to membership with us, and it’s a great time to join. 

For those who already have a membership with us, don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten you! Drop by to renew your membership to be entered into a draw for a gift card.

New Passes

We also have an exciting new addition to our collection of passes available at the library. Starting this week, you will be able to borrow a pass to the Royal Ontario Museum! 

These passes allow entry for a group of 4 people. 

You will need to bring the pass, your physical library card, the check-out receipt, and proof of identification to the ROM. 

If you have misplaced your library card, we will issue a new one to you. 

These passes are valid for general Museum admission and special exhibitions (subject to capacity) only; excludes entry to separately ticketed events.

Recommended Read

The Persians by Sanam Mahloudji: Meet the Valiat family. In Iran, they were somebodies. In America, they’re nobodies. Most of them have been here since 1979. 

When an annual vacation in Aspen goes wildly awry, the multigenerational family’s brittle status quo is cracked open, leading to a grand but half-baked quest to restore the family name. 

But what does that even mean in a country where the Valiats never mattered? Will they ever realize that life is more than just an old story?

Why Molly Recommends it: Anyone who is captivated by sweeping family sagas will find this novel immensely satisfying. Told in three different time periods from the perspective of three generations of women living in Iran during varied circumstances, Ms. Mahloudji opens the reader’s eye to culture, what it means to different people and how it can be shattered through disconnections within the family. 

Her characters are spirited, hilarious, tragic and a little unhinged. The book is mostly focused on female family members, because themes of spirituality, emotional labour and autonomy dominate the narrative and, in general, women carry the weight of these. This is her debut, and I am very much looking forward to her next work.



         

