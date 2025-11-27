Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news, recommended read of the week

November 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library has some exciting news to share… as of Dec. 2, our Children’s Library will be open and unlocked during all operational hours. No need to ring the bell when you arrive, just head on in to discover a world of wonder on our shelves with stories for babies to big kids. 

Stay to read and relax, colour or chat, and then head upstairs with your books when you are ready to check out. 

Grandad’s Camper by Harry Woodgate: Coming soon to the Children’s Library.

“Gramps and Grandad were adventurers. They would surf, climb mountains, and tour the country in their amazing camper. Gramps just made everything extra special. But after Gramps died, granddad hasn’t felt like traveling anymore. So, their amazing granddaughter comes up with a clever plan to fix up the old camper and get Grandad excited to explore again,” said the book’s publisher. 

This beautiful picture book fosters empathy, honours love and loss and reminds us to celebrate our loved ones even when they are no longer with us. 

Recommended Read of the Week 

Rooster Wore Skinny Jeans by Jessie Miller: This hilarious tale of self-acceptance, resilience, and the joy found in authenticity, is one of Shannon’s favourite picture books to read aloud to children and adults. 

At the Storytelling for Grown-Ups: Children’s Book Edition presented by the Toronto Poetry Project last year, Shannon performed a reading of Rooster Wore Skinny Jeans to an audience of adults and everyone laughed along as the Rooster modeled his new outfit.

Picture books are for all ages and like Grandad’s Camper, often include important messages wrapped up in fun stories and wonderful and whimsical illustrations.  

If you have a favourite picture book, Shannon would love to hear all about it and don’t forget to browse the Children’s section at your library.  



         

