Shelburne Public Library to hold Rose’s Retirement Celebration this weekend

October 23, 2025

Drop by your library this weekend on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. for Rose’s Retirement Celebration.

After a wonderful 17 years, our CEO, Rose Dotten is retiring. Join us in celebrating her at a come-and-go tea at the library.

\While your presence is more than enough, Rose would delight in a division of a plant from your gardens for her own. There will also be an opportunity to recognize Rose’s retirement by donating to her Book Fund; donors will be recognized with a book plate in a new library book.

Don’t forget to stop by and meet our new CEO, Shannon McGrady. Shannon is joining us from Orangeville Public Library and is eager to meet her new community.

Recommended Read:

“The Girl from Devil’s Lake” by J.A. Jance: Arizona County Sheriff Joanna Brad looks forward to the holidays with her busy family, and to celebrating her daughter Jenny’s graduation from the police academy. But the family is interrupted when a body is discovered beneath a flooded bridge in the Arizona desert and Joanna is called onto the case. A young boy was murdered, and the details of the crime scene tell Joanna this was not the killer’s first murder and that it’s only a matter of time before he kills again.

Why Rose Recommends It: Joanna Brady is back, this time involved in a devastating case with a shocking twist. The story is told from multiple perspectives and spanning decades, which is a new and interesting format for this series. I was particularly chilled to read the perspective of the killer throughout their reign of terror. If you’re looking for a series with grit, a great, strong female protagonist, and interesting plot lines, Joanna Brady might be for you.

