Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library to hold Rose’s Retirement Celebration this weekend

October 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Drop by your library this weekend on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. for Rose’s Retirement Celebration. 

After a wonderful 17 years, our CEO, Rose Dotten is retiring. Join us in celebrating her at a come-and-go tea at the library. 

\While your presence is more than enough, Rose would delight in a division of a plant from your gardens for her own. There will also be an opportunity to recognize Rose’s retirement by donating to her Book Fund; donors will be recognized with a book plate in a new library book.

Don’t forget to stop by and meet our new CEO, Shannon McGrady. Shannon is joining us from Orangeville Public Library and is eager to meet her new community.

Recommended Read: 

“The Girl from Devil’s Lake” by J.A. Jance: Arizona County Sheriff Joanna Brad looks forward to the holidays with her busy family, and to celebrating her daughter Jenny’s graduation from the police academy. But the family is interrupted when a body is discovered beneath a flooded bridge in the Arizona desert and Joanna is called onto the case. A young boy was murdered, and the details of the crime scene tell Joanna this was not the killer’s first murder and that it’s only a matter of time before he kills again.

Why Rose Recommends It: Joanna Brady is back, this time involved in a devastating case with a shocking twist. The story is told from multiple perspectives and spanning decades, which is a new and interesting format for this series. I was particularly chilled to read the perspective of the killer throughout their reign of terror. If you’re looking for a series with grit, a great, strong female protagonist, and interesting plot lines, Joanna Brady might be for you.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support