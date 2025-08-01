Shelburne Public Library to host Bruce Trail expert for discussion and guided walk

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

Do you enjoy hiking and being in nature? Are you looking to connect with other active outdoorsy folks? Join library staff and Carl, a Bruce Trail expert, for a guided walk in the woods on Sunday, June 14, at 10 a.m.

Carl will lead us through a section of the Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail, with the hike taking about an hour.

A 30-minute extension will be offered for those interested in extending the hike. Call the library or visit our website to learn more and to register.

We look forward to spending time in nature with you!

Recommended Read

Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism by Sarah Wynn-Williams is the Shelburne Library’s staff pick of the week.

In this memoir, Sarah Wynn-Williams provides a front-row seat to the inner workings of one of the most powerful tech companies of our time: Facebook (Meta). And as you might expect, the revelations are dark and deeply troubling.

As a young diplomat working for the United Nations, Wynn-Williams recognized, in its early years, the growing potential of Facebook to be a force for positive global change. So she pitched her way into her “dream job” at the company, believing her public policy expertise would be leveraged for good. But as she rose through the ranks, becoming a key advisor to Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg, she found herself entrenched in a toxic culture and a network of unchecked power and greed. Most unsettling was the way in which major decisions were being made with blatant disregard for the harmful consequences to people’s lives.

Wynn-Williams’ writing is darkly comedic and entertaining while also providing insight into the true power of tech companies as global decision-makers. Stories include exploitative schemes to gain more users and political control around the world; lower-level employees being forced to serve prison time in foreign countries on behalf of the company; and Wynn-Williams receiving a negative performance evaluation while recovering from nearly losing her life during childbirth. I recommend this book to anyone who wants to know more about how tech platforms are shaping our world and the political climate around us.

-This weekly article was submitted by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.

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